MR. Manga is an excellent manga reader app on both Android phone. The application has more than 10000 free mangas in multiple languages. With a beautiful and simple interface, MR Manga will help you enjoy your favorite manga anytime, anywhere. Background download, latest manga release auto-checking, offline reading features allow you read manga in an extremely convenient way.

FEATURES:

Manga Viewer

-Features Page Scroll and Page Curl reading modes

-Features Horizontal and Vertical reading modes

-Features One page and Two pages reading modes in landscape for iPad

-Features Day and Night reading modes

-Supports 2 reading directions: left to right and right to left

-Supports bookmark management for every manga

-Supports Zoom In/Out, Brightness Control, Image Crop, and Orientation Lock

-Auto detect and cut in half for two-page manga picture

Manga Download

-Supports multiple concurrent downloads

-Reads downloaded chapters when offline

-Prioritize/Pause/Resume/Remove downloads

-Manage all downloads in single interface

Manga Management

-Browse manga categories just by swiping to the left or right

-Supports Favorite a manga to keep track of its releases

-Auto check and notify favorited manga's releases every day in the background

-Switch to another manga source with one click

-Supports reading history management

-Search for manga by title or author name

-Search for chapter by chap. Name in manga details

-Sort chapters in Ascending/Descending in manga details

-Multi-Select chapters to download or delete in manga details

-Check storage size of every read manga in storage management

Note: Due to copyright, not all manga available in all regions.

DISCLAIMER - MR. Manga does not own or host any content. It simply aggregates links in a convenient, user-friendly interface. Please email any questions or concerns to us.