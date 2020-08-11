Sign in to add and modify your software
MR. Manga is an excellent manga reader app on both Android phone. The application has more than 10000 free mangas in multiple languages. With a beautiful and simple interface, MR Manga will help you enjoy your favorite manga anytime, anywhere. Background download, latest manga release auto-checking, offline reading features allow you read manga in an extremely convenient way.
FEATURES:
Manga Viewer
-Features Page Scroll and Page Curl reading modes
-Features Horizontal and Vertical reading modes
-Features One page and Two pages reading modes in landscape for iPad
-Features Day and Night reading modes
-Supports 2 reading directions: left to right and right to left
-Supports bookmark management for every manga
-Supports Zoom In/Out, Brightness Control, Image Crop, and Orientation Lock
-Auto detect and cut in half for two-page manga picture
Manga Download
-Supports multiple concurrent downloads
-Reads downloaded chapters when offline
-Prioritize/Pause/Resume/Remove downloads
-Manage all downloads in single interface
Manga Management
-Browse manga categories just by swiping to the left or right
-Supports Favorite a manga to keep track of its releases
-Auto check and notify favorited manga's releases every day in the background
-Switch to another manga source with one click
-Supports reading history management
-Search for manga by title or author name
-Search for chapter by chap. Name in manga details
-Sort chapters in Ascending/Descending in manga details
-Multi-Select chapters to download or delete in manga details
-Check storage size of every read manga in storage management
Note: Due to copyright, not all manga available in all regions.
DISCLAIMER - MR. Manga does not own or host any content. It simply aggregates links in a convenient, user-friendly interface. Please email any questions or concerns to us.