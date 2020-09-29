Join or Sign In

Mr.Goodfish for iOS

By Nausicaa Free

Developer's Description

By Nausicaa

Choose the right fish at the right season with Mr.Goodfish !

Mr.Goodfish is an European programme aiming at raising both public and professional awareness on the need for sustainable consumption of seafood, initiated in 2010 by three of the most important aquariums in Europe: Nausicaa Centre de la Mer, in France, the Acquario di Genova and the Aquarium Finisterrae in Spain.

The Mr.Goodfish app makes it easier to get our recommendations for sustainable seafood, get informed about our events and locate or share businesses that serve sustainable seafood recommended by Mr.Goodfish.

Features:

- List of sustainable seafood, updated at each season

- Where to get Mr.Goodfish sustainable seafood: locate restaurants, fishmongers and all our other partners

- How to cook them: find our tasty recipes, created by Mr.Goodfish chef restaurant

- Our news: events where you can meet us

- All about the Mr.Goodfish program

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

