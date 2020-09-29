Choose the right fish at the right season with Mr.Goodfish !

Mr.Goodfish is an European programme aiming at raising both public and professional awareness on the need for sustainable consumption of seafood, initiated in 2010 by three of the most important aquariums in Europe: Nausicaa Centre de la Mer, in France, the Acquario di Genova and the Aquarium Finisterrae in Spain.

The Mr.Goodfish app makes it easier to get our recommendations for sustainable seafood, get informed about our events and locate or share businesses that serve sustainable seafood recommended by Mr.Goodfish.

Features:

- List of sustainable seafood, updated at each season

- Where to get Mr.Goodfish sustainable seafood: locate restaurants, fishmongers and all our other partners

- How to cook them: find our tasty recipes, created by Mr.Goodfish chef restaurant

- Our news: events where you can meet us

- All about the Mr.Goodfish program