Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] is a video call & video simulation application! Have you ever wished you could call a video call with MR England ? now, talk to MR Funny [Mr. Bean] . You easily play it!
You also cannot personally call MR Funny [Mr. Bean] , you can also receive a video call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean] !
Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] is friendly for your smartphone.
Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] can be used offline mode.
A very enjoyable camera adventure with MR Funny [Mr. Bean] calling you Simulation.
With this joke you can simulate a fake call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean] ! It functions like an alarm clock, you only need to set the time you want ...
When the time comes, you will receive a fake call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean] ! You can set all the alarm clocks you want ...
After the interval you set ..... the simulator screen call from '' Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] '' will be activated with ringtones and vibrations ... all you need to do is accept or turn off ...
FEATURES CATEGORY
- Incoming video call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean]
- Outgoing call
* Attention: This game is purely fictional and not an official application made by MR Funny [Mr. Bean] . This is just entertainment for you MR Funny [Mr. Bean] fans ! In other words, this is not MR Funny [Mr. Bean] who calls, but 100% fake and fictional simulations. Thank you, I have joined with us, please give a good comment and a five star rating if you are really MR Funny [Mr. Bean] fan.