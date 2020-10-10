Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] is a video call & video simulation application! Have you ever wished you could call a video call with MR England ? now, talk to MR Funny [Mr. Bean] . You easily play it!

You also cannot personally call MR Funny [Mr. Bean] , you can also receive a video call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean] !

Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] is friendly for your smartphone.

Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] can be used offline mode.

A very enjoyable camera adventure with MR Funny [Mr. Bean] calling you Simulation.

With this joke you can simulate a fake call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean] ! It functions like an alarm clock, you only need to set the time you want ...

When the time comes, you will receive a fake call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean] ! You can set all the alarm clocks you want ...

After the interval you set ..... the simulator screen call from '' Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. Bean] '' will be activated with ringtones and vibrations ... all you need to do is accept or turn off ...

FEATURES CATEGORY

- Incoming video call from MR Funny [Mr. Bean]

- Outgoing call

* Attention: This game is purely fictional and not an official application made by MR Funny [Mr. Bean] . This is just entertainment for you MR Funny [Mr. Bean] fans ! In other words, this is not MR Funny [Mr. Bean] who calls, but 100% fake and fictional simulations. Thank you, I have joined with us, please give a good comment and a five star rating if you are really MR Funny [Mr. Bean] fan.