Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mr. Funny Fake Call & Animated Videos for Android

By Appz Makers Free

Developer's Description

By Appz Makers

Now its a time to play a video call from mr. funny. Lets suprised youself and others & get a call from mr funny. With this joke app you can simulate a fake call by set the time whenever you want. With fake chat simultion you can easily make a fake chat with mr. funny with fake messages from mr funny man [bean].

After the time interval you set ..... the simulator screen call from '' Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. funny Bean] '' will be activated with your ringtones and with vibration ... therefor you need to do is to accept or turn off ..

The app also contains the cartoon animated videos of mr funny which are beautiful organized. Now you can enjoy not only the fake call but also the cartoon videos from mr. bin

App FEATURES

- Incoming video call from MR Funny [Mr. man Bean]

- Outgoing call from mr. my been

- Setting the call time

- Animated cartoon videos

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now