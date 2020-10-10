Now its a time to play a video call from mr. funny. Lets suprised youself and others & get a call from mr funny. With this joke app you can simulate a fake call by set the time whenever you want. With fake chat simultion you can easily make a fake chat with mr. funny with fake messages from mr funny man [bean].

After the time interval you set ..... the simulator screen call from '' Fake Video Call From MR Funny [Mr. funny Bean] '' will be activated with your ringtones and with vibration ... therefor you need to do is to accept or turn off ..

The app also contains the cartoon animated videos of mr funny which are beautiful organized. Now you can enjoy not only the fake call but also the cartoon videos from mr. bin

App FEATURES

- Incoming video call from MR Funny [Mr. man Bean]

- Outgoing call from mr. my been

- Setting the call time

- Animated cartoon videos