Mr Cannon! - aim smart & fire for Android

By ALMA Games Free

Developer's Description

By ALMA Games

Pirate, forward! Grab this unique new exciting fire ball game!

Use the cannon to beat skeletons, cyclops and other angry enemies. Throw balls at opponents to make them collapse but be careful not to exceed the allowed limit!

One-tap easy-to-learn controls with stunning visual effects and addictive gameplay mechanics.

Features

- Unique and addictive puzzle levels

- Bright and colourful 3d graphics

- Epic music and droll sounds

- Simple and fun to play

- Easy game controls.

How to play

- Just aim and tap to fire - shoot down enemies, blow up bombs and collect treasures.

- Each saved ball will increase the "super" shot, take advantage of it to apply you!

Are you a good shooter? Let's find out!

You'll surely love this shooting 3D casual game once you get how it works!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.5.1

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 0.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

