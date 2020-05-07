Sign in to add and modify your software
MpDS is a tool specifically designed for health professionals that allows them to automatically capture clinical imaging of pressure ulcers and other wounds. Using just a single device, it is possible to have a graphical analysis of the evolution of the wound over time. With the MpDS mobile app, you can simplify the imaging acquisition process and follow your patients evolution.
Designed for different clinical contexts such as:
Long-term care hospitalisation
Hospitalisation
Homecare support
Outpatient Treatments
Senior Residences (ERPI)
Benefits
Focus and automatic wound image capture
Faster wound identification and characterisation
Graphical analysis of wound evolution
Detail of relevant clinical information
Validated by healthcare professionals
Developed based on scientific research from Fraunhofer AICOS.