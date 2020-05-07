X

MpDS | Wounds for Android

By F3M Information Systems Free

Developer's Description

By F3M Information Systems

MpDS is a tool specifically designed for health professionals that allows them to automatically capture clinical imaging of pressure ulcers and other wounds. Using just a single device, it is possible to have a graphical analysis of the evolution of the wound over time. With the MpDS mobile app, you can simplify the imaging acquisition process and follow your patients evolution.

Designed for different clinical contexts such as:

Long-term care hospitalisation

Hospitalisation

Homecare support

Outpatient Treatments

Senior Residences (ERPI)

Benefits

Focus and automatic wound image capture

Faster wound identification and characterisation

Graphical analysis of wound evolution

Detail of relevant clinical information

Validated by healthcare professionals

Developed based on scientific research from Fraunhofer AICOS.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 8.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

