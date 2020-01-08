Downloading two different players- music player and media player for your music and video files?

So, here we have introduced Mp4 Player - Music Player & Media Player for the users to solve their problems of keeping two different audio video players. It is a multipurpose app for those who want to keep their mp3 mp4 files together at the same place.

Now, you don't need to download audio player and media player separately because you are using an allplayer which is mp3 mp4 player app. Act smartly by using this Mp4 Player - Music Player & Media Player and save your device storage.

You can use it as a free mp3 player or avi player. Because it supports all file formats MP3, WAV, MP4, Mkv, Avi or any other format. This media player can play video in full hd or 4k anywhere anytime because it is an offline mp3 mp4 player.

Features which makes this Mp4 player different from other video and mp3 player -

Dark Mode Black Theme

Picture in picture mode Watch videos in Picture in Picture mode while using other apps

Background play Play video as audio in the background while using other apps

Sleep Mode Set timer to stop video automatically

Screenshot Take screenshot from video

1 Playback speed: User can also modify video in slow motion or fast forward. This video player hd all format - free music player app has a speed controlling feature through which users can control the speed or customize the video speed as they wanted or needed.

2 Free mp3 player: This all round music player and wmv player has a free mp3 player inbuilt within which plays music of any format with the best sound quality.

3 Free Movie Player: This video player hd app is a free Movie player. Users can play video of any format including hd and 4k videos.

4 Compatibility: This video player is compatible with all android devices and works very smoothly on every device.

5 Graphic equalizer: This mp3 mp4 player has a graphic equalizer for both music as well as videos. This feature makes it one of the best avi player or audio video player because equalizer is for both.

6 Smart Browsing: This mp3 player or mp4 player browses all video and audio files by itself and sync them in its library so that the user can access the files within mp3 mp4 player itself whenever they need that.

7 Memory Usage: Some users might think that it is an allplayer that means audio video player so it will use high memory. But that's not the case with this video player hd all format- free music player because it takes the less phone memory which makes it best mp3 player and media player.

8 Mp3 Mp4 player music library: No need to search audio and video from your phone, this videoplayer hd all format-free music player app accesses all your audio video files from your phone when installed by the user. It just need to allow the app to access the media files once.

9 Headsets: This allplayer is compatible with all types of headsets.

10 Sort and create playlist: Find it difficult to change songs as per your mood. No worry, just create your own customized playlists and enjoy without continuous shuffling of audio and video files.

11 Ads free: The pro version of the audio video player is totally ads free, you just need to do a small in-app purchase to enjoy the pro version of audio videoplayer.

12 Additional settings: Apart from speed controller in audio videoplayer there are many other advanced settings in the allplayer like orientation (landscape or portrait), brightness adjustment etc.

13 Child/Screen Lock: A very important feature for any videoplayer because it happens that by mistake video gets changes or your child is watching videos then this feature is very convenient for you because they will not be able to touch other apps or make calls.

It's best videoplayer and we are striving hard to make this audio video player perfect for you.