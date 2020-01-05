Ringtone Maker & Mp3 Cutter is a music editor app for you to create ringtones, alarms, and notifications from MP3, WAV, AAC/MP4, 3GPP/AMR Audio formats.

Now you can easily cut the best part of your music and save it as your Ringtone/Alarm/Notification Tone.

You can even record live audio and this MP3 editor can edit and trim the best parts from it.

Support MP3, WAV, AAC, AMR, and most other music formats. This app is also a music editor/alarm tone maker/ ringtone cutter and notification tone creator.

After clipping ringtones, it is easy to be found in the ringtones library. And you can edit, rename, play, assign, or delete operation.

How to use the Ringtone Maker & Mp3 Cutter:

1.Select mp3/music from your mobile or Recordings.

2. Select the area to be chopped from your audio.

3. Save as Ringtone/Music/Alarm/Notification, or assigned to a contact.

App Features:

- Record button at the top right of the app to record an audio/music for editing.

- An Inverted Triangle to operation Mp3/Music from your Mobile/SD.

- Click on the song list to quickly enter the cutting interface.

- Has a convenient interface to set up the contact ringtone.

- Option to delete (with confirmation alert) the created Tone.

- View a scrollable waveform representation of the audio file at 4 zoom levels, support gesture zoom.

- Set start & end for the audio clip, using an optional touch interface.

- Tap anywhere on the wave & the built-in Music player starts playing at that position.

- Option to Name the new cut clip while saving it.

- Powerful audition function before cutting the music or assigned to a contact.

- Set the new clip as default ringtone or assign to contacts, using this editor.

Use this audio cutter free of cost and make the best ringtone ever from your old songs.

Still, being envy of the others' ringtones nicely than you? Do not hesitate, download "Ringtone Cutter" now, begin to DIY your ringtones

Disclaimer:

"Ringtone Cutter" development based on open source Ringdroid library. While adhering to Apache License 2.0.