Our VPN provides an ultra-private, secure, and fast connection on your iPhone and iPad. Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, is a trusted pioneer in internet privacy.

SECURE CONNECTIONS WITH WIREGUARD PROTOCOL

Our VPN secures your internet connection using next-generation WireGuard encryption to keep your online activity private on any network safe from hackers and other prying eyes.

YOUR PRIVACY IS OUR PRIORITY

We don't track or log your activity online.

BLAZING FAST SPEED

Whether youre browsing, shopping, streaming or using gaming apps do it all with blazing speed using the modern WireGuard protocol.

ONE TAP TO PRIVACY

With just one tap, youll connect to one of our secure servers located in over 30 countries.

PROTECTION ON PUBLIC WIFI

Connect to the Mozilla VPN and keep your connection protected from hackers and prying eyes while you shop, bank, surf, or stream on public WiFi.

FROM A NAME YOU CAN TRUST

As the makers of Firefox, Mozilla always engineers its products with the highest standards for your privacy. You can count on us to always put your privacy first. We build products like the Mozilla VPN to promote choice and transparency and give people more control over their lives online.

YOUR SUBSCRIPTION

- Get unlimited access to our secure VPN service for up to five devices for $4.99/month. The VPN currently supports iOS, Windows, and Android.

- 30-day money back guarantee.

- You can purchase the monthly subscription via credit card.

- Subscribe on a monthly basis to receive unlimited data for the duration of the subscription.

NO BANDWIDTH RESTRICTIONS

Stream, download, and game without limits, monthly caps, or ISP throttling.

ABOUT MOZILLA

Mozilla exists to build the internet as a public resource accessible to all, because we believe open and free is better than closed and controlled. We build products like Mozilla VPN to promote choice and transparency and give people more control over their lives online. Learn more at https://www.mozilla.org