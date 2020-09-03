Take a great imaginative journey with your child by accompanying Mowgli and BulBul on their adventures to find out who is the cutest of all the Animals in the Indian jungle!

Mowgli and BulBul -Different Kinds Of Animals is a modern classic story among children of all ages. Mowgli is a little boy raised in the jungle by a bunch of wolves after escaping the fire destroying his home-village. His best friend, BulBul the bird together they set out on a little adventure to find out the cutest animal of all.

We have interpreted The jungle book classic story in a modern way by designing it in the form of an interactive ebook application.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Interactive storybook with great animations stimulating the imagination

- Professional narration and music create delightful ambiance

- Pages with lovingly designed graphics and animations that bring characters to life

- Cute recognizable characters from your favorite story book

- Simple and intuitive interface

- Languages: English and Hindi.

- No Ads

- Fun animations

- Interactions

- Multiple Languages

- Parental gateway

- Wonderful music

- Read along background voices

- Learning through fairy tales, stories and books.