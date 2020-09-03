Join or Sign In

Mowgli & BulBul - Different kinds of Cute Animals for iOS

By BulBul Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By BulBul Inc.

Take a great imaginative journey with your child by accompanying Mowgli and BulBul on their adventures to find out who is the cutest of all the Animals in the Indian jungle!

Mowgli and BulBul -Different Kinds Of Animals is a modern classic story among children of all ages. Mowgli is a little boy raised in the jungle by a bunch of wolves after escaping the fire destroying his home-village. His best friend, BulBul the bird together they set out on a little adventure to find out the cutest animal of all.

We have interpreted The jungle book classic story in a modern way by designing it in the form of an interactive ebook application.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Interactive storybook with great animations stimulating the imagination

- Professional narration and music create delightful ambiance

- Pages with lovingly designed graphics and animations that bring characters to life

- Cute recognizable characters from your favorite story book

- Simple and intuitive interface

- Languages: English and Hindi.

- No Ads

- Fun animations

- Interactions

- Multiple Languages

- Parental gateway

- Wonderful music

- Read along background voices

- Learning through fairy tales, stories and books.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
