Take a great imaginative journey with your child by accompanying Mowgli and BulBul on their adventures to find out different kinds of birds in the Indian jungle!

Mowgli and BulBul - Birds of a kind is a modern classic story among children of all ages. Mowgli is a little boy raised in the jungle by a bunch of wolves after escaping the fire destroying his home-village. His best friend, BulBul the bird together they set out on a little adventure to save the life of a little bird.

We have interpreted The jungle book classic story in a modern way by designing it in the form of an interactive ebook application.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Interactive storybook with great animations stimulating the imagination

- Professional narration and music create delightful ambiance

- 13 pages with lovingly designed graphics and animations that bring characters to life

- Cute recognizable characters from your favorite story book

- Simple and intuitive interface

- Languages: English

- No Ads

- Fun animations

- Interactions

- Multiple Languages

- Parental gateway

- Wonderful music

- Read along background voices

- Learning through fairy tales, stories and books.