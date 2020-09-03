Sign in to add and modify your software
Take a great imaginative journey with your child by accompanying Mowgli and BulBul on their adventures to find out different kinds of birds in the Indian jungle!
Mowgli and BulBul - Birds of a kind is a modern classic story among children of all ages. Mowgli is a little boy raised in the jungle by a bunch of wolves after escaping the fire destroying his home-village. His best friend, BulBul the bird together they set out on a little adventure to save the life of a little bird.
We have interpreted The jungle book classic story in a modern way by designing it in the form of an interactive ebook application.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Interactive storybook with great animations stimulating the imagination
- Professional narration and music create delightful ambiance
- 13 pages with lovingly designed graphics and animations that bring characters to life
- Cute recognizable characters from your favorite story book
- Simple and intuitive interface
- Languages: English
- No Ads
- Fun animations
- Interactions
- Multiple Languages
- Parental gateway
- Wonderful music
- Read along background voices
- Learning through fairy tales, stories and books.