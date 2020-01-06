X

Movies.com YouTube Movies and Video Database 2018 for Android

By ZD Apps Free

Developer's Description

By ZD Apps

Movies.com

This app is a search engine for all new and old movies on the web. It contain the database of thousands of movies. And we are updating our database daily with new releases.

You can search any movies here on movies.com. Also you can watch them online, It contains the direct link to your desired movie. You can search and watch all YouTube movies by this app.

Note. This app only provides YouTube Video Id's and every video will be played on standalone YouTube Application without any interference of Movies.com application.

About:

This app gives you access to the hundreds of the movies from all over the world. There are a lots of categories in the application from where you can choose your favorite movie. Every movie has its public URL available and you can access to this URL from inside the app. Some movies don't support other apps to play, then you can jump into YouTube Application.

Copyright:

All the movies listed in the application are belong to third party and their links are freely and publicly available on world wide web. We are not affiliate with any of these. We also don't support any video nor responsible of their content. All content is copyright of the respective owners.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping