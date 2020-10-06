Join or Sign In

Movies & Tv Shows 2020 for Android

By Apps Silo Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Silo

Show Box Movies 2020 App helps you retrieves list of flicks that are currently showing in theaters, new releases opening in the week , or upcoming new movies soon to be in theaters.

Show box info like synopsis, casts, clip , this app encourages you recovers list of flicks that are as of now showing in theaters,

new discharges opening in the week or up and coming new HD Box movies destined to be in theaters. Movie Box data for instance , summary, throws and clip ...

This Show movie box 2020 app you'll use it to observe and find out television program box movies on your device, Trailer or Reviews and Rates ...

For you Full HD Movies lovers, do this best app, you'll find and watch movies free easily and this is often free for you. This app is ideal for all of your smartphones.

FEATURES:

- Simple and modern design

- Mega movie and television show database

- look for television program and box office movies

- Discover the foremost popular, top rated movie and television show

- Official movie trailers and teasers

- Read reviews from other users

- Save movies in your favorite list

- The application doesnt support watching movies online or any kind of downloading or streaming movies.

- TMDB Api Terms of Service: https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use. These services are licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0

- This app does not show movies directly or not allow its download movie. Our application follows the "fair use" guidelines by US law, if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that does not follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

