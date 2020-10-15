Join or Sign In

Movies Quiz - Guess the Films & TV Series Trivia for Android

By Wyverin Entertainment Free

By Wyverin Entertainment

How much do you love Movies? Do you really consider yourself a Film lover?

If you want to test your Cinema knowledge and discover new movies to watch This is the perfect game for you!

This quiz was created for moviegoers from all over the world. You will be able to guess the films and tv series by looking at pictures and answer mindblowing Trivia questions. Do you know which is the longest movie ever made, and the length of it?

Download and try the app completely for free! We are recommended by thousands of people who play our games which you can find on our page. You will not regret it, this is the best movie quiz we ever created with all in one product.

FEATURES:

- Over 450 levels to test your Film and TV knowledge

- The great game mode "Bet the Fact" - How many Trivia questions can you answer correctly?

- Hundreds of amazing Movies and TV Series for you to discover, from Action, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Romance, Science Fiction (Sci-fi), Superhero, Trivia, War and countless Blockbusters.

- If you get stuck don't stay there too much. Use hints or ask your friends for help.

- Easy to play for any person. The app has a simple and intuitive user interface.

What is your favorite movie?

This app was created by the fans with love for all the film fans.

Connect with us on Instagram at @wyverin_ent and play more amazing games at wyverin.com/games

What's new in version 2.0

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
