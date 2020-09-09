Best app to find what to watch tonight, top rated and most watched movies and shows, in all categories so you wont be confused anymore.

Features :

- Search for movies and shows

-Bookmark your show and movie

- Simple and modern design

- Discover the most popular, top rated movie and TV show

- Official movie trailers and teasers

- Show relative movies at the current movie

- Daily update movies

- Play trailer or get movies details

Disclaimer :

- This application doesn't have any streaming feature or downloading of any movie or show it's only for finding movies to watch.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION :

- All movies, information and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

- We use the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:

https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use