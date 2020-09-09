Join or Sign In

Movies Box & Show Hub for iOS

By Fatiha Moudnib Free

Best app to find what to watch tonight, top rated and most watched movies and shows, in all categories so you wont be confused anymore.

Features :

- Search for movies and shows

-Bookmark your show and movie

- Simple and modern design

- Discover the most popular, top rated movie and TV show

- Official movie trailers and teasers

- Show relative movies at the current movie

- Daily update movies

- Play trailer or get movies details

Disclaimer :

- This application doesn't have any streaming feature or downloading of any movie or show it's only for finding movies to watch.

SOURCE OF INFORMATION :

- All movies, information and images are from TMDb licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0:

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

- We use the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb:

https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
