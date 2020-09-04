World-class film music to make your videos feel like Hollywood movies!

Recorded with world-class strings in Liverpool and Vienna, composed by film and television composers.

MovieMusic has 2000+ pieces of film score style orchestral music with emotional names like love, joy and sadness making it easy to express the right emotion for the video.

After auditioning and downloading, Share the track to your favorite video editing app (e.g. iMovie or Luma Fusion) and then add it to your videos.

How it use it:

Choose an album named after an emotion (e.g. Love, Quirky, Calm)

Choose an individual track (each album has 30 tracks)

Choose the version (every track has 3 versions)

Share to your favourite video editing app, e.g. iMovie or LumaFusion

Instant professional soundtrack with beautiful live strings!

Contains 140+ free tracks!

The first 2 tracks in every album are free, across 70+ albums

The other 1,960 tracks are in-App purchases

Blend them into a long film score!

All 2000+ tracks have the same key and tempo (G and 120bpm)

This means you can fade any track into any track and they sound good

Chain many tracks together for a seamless pro film score

Bonus: export to your desktop or iPad!

You don't HAVE to share the music to your iPhone video app

For desktop or iPad editing, share tracks using Airdrop or emails

IMPORTANT LEGAL & COPYRIGHT RESTRICTION:

The price of music purchased in the MovieMusic app is low because it is for personal (non-monetized, non-commercial) use only with the bitrate restricted to 128kbps.

If you are a professional needing our music for advertising, broadcast or other commercial uses, please contact us at licensing@moviemusic.audio

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Recorded over 5 years 2014-2019, this music was originally created for film professionals and has been used in TV shows and advertising campaigns all around the world

MovieMusic brings the premium expressive sound of live film music strings to everyone with an iPhone!