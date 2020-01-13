MovieDBpro is an app that provide information about any movie. It uses TMDB, which is a crowd-sourced movie information database used by many film-related consoles, sites and apps, such as XBMC, MythTV and Plex. Dozens of mobile apps and social sites make use of its API. MovieDBpro is one of these mobile apps.

MovieDBpro provides information for hundred thousands of films. The information includes aspects like:

- The original title of the movie.

- The synopsis, which is a description of the movie.

- User ratings to know the quality of the movie according to user opinions.

- The movie duration.

- A thumbnail that depicts the movie poster.

- The movie casting: director, production companies, and actors.

MovieDBpro also includes the offical trailers that the movies have released for promotion.

MovieDBpro has categorized the movies in 5 groups:

- Most popular.

- Most recent.

- With more votes.

- With highest score.

- With highest revenue.

It also include a search engine to find any movie, and film trailer.

The subscription inside the app consists on the following:

- The length of the subscription is 1 month

- The price of the subscription is $0.99

- The subscription will be auto-renewed every month so that you can continue enjoying the app without ads.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

- The privacy policy and terms of use of our apps are in http://www.blackhawksystems.eu/website/policy_en.html