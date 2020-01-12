X

MovieBook 2.0 for Android

By Simone Bersani Free

Developer's Description

By Simone Bersani

MovieBook 2.0 allows you to easily and quickly catalog all the movies you have watched and those you would like to watch.

With this new version MovieBook becomes SOCIAL: sign up, follow your friends, recommend movies, and play.

MovieBook 2.0 is in English, Italian and Spanish but it allows you to view the movie information in over 20 different languages including German, French, Portuguese, Chinese and Japanese.

In few steps you can:

- Search new movies

- Import your movies from MovieBook

- Follow your friends

- Recommend movies to your friends

- Playing minigame

- Access to movie details

- Discover upcoming or top rated movies

- View actors and directors page

- Watch movie trailers

To import movies from MovieBook you must have backed up from MovieBook

This application does not allow you to watch movies!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.8

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.0.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

