On Demand Delivery & Moving Service

Truck & Muscle, for all your delivery, hauling, and moving needs, when you need it!

Move It is here to make all your moving, delivering, and hauling needs fast, easy, and affordable. Whether you need help moving large furniture or appliances, or getting your exciting new purchase home, or just extra muscle around the house, our highly vetted background checked Pros & Muscles are ready help you anytime you need.

HOW IT WORKS

Enter Your Details Tell us when, where, and what you need delivered or moved.

Guaranteed Price Select how many helpers you need and get an instant price quote.

Book Your Move It Pros and/or Muscles Get connected to and scheduled with Pros and Muscles right away.

Free In-App estimates

Very quick, easy, secure, and stress free

Move It Pros & Muscles will carefully load and deliver your items where and when you need

Track progress in real-time

In-App call & text

Pay, tip, and review all in the app

-WHY CHOOSE MOVE IT-

ON-DEMAND SCHEDULING

Set a time that works for you. Whether it is right away or scheduled in advance, Move It will be there for you

GUARANTEED PRICING

Get a guaranteed quote when you book. Save up to 50-80% compared to traditional moving companies.

QUICK and EASY

Our in-app and online technology makes booking very easy. Request a Move It Pro and/or Muscle in less than a minute.

CUSTOMER REVIEWED

All Move It Pros & Muscles are reviewed by customers just like you. You can review what others have rated before you accept.

YOU ARE PROTECTED

Every item delivered or moved is backed by our top of the line, limited commercial insurance policy.

SUPERIOR SERVICE

Move It helpers have a commitment to excellence. Always striving for 100% customer satisfaction. All Move It Pros & Muscles are independent contractors that have been through a strict background check process. We want our customers 100% stress free and comfortable.

EASY PAYMENTS

Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, and more

GET THE MOVING, DELIVERY, HAULING HELP YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT

Small Move

An easy way to move a few items

Store Pick Up & Delivery

Get your new store purchase home

No Truck, Labor Only

No Truck Needs, but a ton of muscles

Apartment Move

Cheaper than calling traditional moving company

Donate Goods

Convenient way to help those in need

Facebook Marketplace, Offer Up, Let go, Craigslist

Get your great find delivered

Garden / Nursery

Star Nursery, Moon Valley Nursery are examples here locally

Junk Removal

Your Move It Pro will pick up your item(s) and take to dump

Other

Move It can help move almost anything

ON DEMAND HELP

You dont need to bother your family, friends or neighbors anymore. You dont need to borrow a truck or rent from U-Haul or Home Depot ever again. Or just an extra pair of hands to help you move that bulky couch. Move It Pros & Muscle will be there for you when you need it!

MORE WAYS MOVE IT HELPS

On Demand, same day delivery, office moving, real estate staging, estate sales, storage pick up, storage delivery, house moving, retail store delivery, furniture delivery, heavy lifting, local moving, junk removal, hauling, moving app, delivery app, Uber for moving, labor, hired help, dorm room, assisted living, storage unit, truck rental, trailer rental and donations

STORE PICK UP & DELIVERY

Dont wait a few days or even more to get your exciting new purchase home. Let Move It pick it up and deliver to you. Places like Target, Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Khols, Big Lots, Sams Club, Living Spaces, West Elm, Pier One, Walker Furniture, RC Willey, Macys, Home Goods, Mattress Stores, Furniture Stores, and many more.

Move It has a commitment to excellence and thrives on our customers happiness and satisfaction.

Move It is currently in the Las Vegas and Henderson area