Warning :

- REQUIRES ROOT! Use at Your Own Risk!

- Use at Your Own Risk. We shall not hold any responsibility or liability for whatever happens to you or your device arising from your use of this app.

- Backup all personal data on your phone to make sure you have a copy of your personal data (e.g., contacts, SMS, MMS, Internet settings, Wi-Fi passwords, and the like). Uninstalling important system apps might result in a unusable device! Use this function at your own risk and only if you know what you're doing! Make a NANDroid backup first! I won't give any kind of support if something goes wrong - don't install this app if you're not okay with that.

Requirements:

A rooted Android device. This application requires a rooted device with BusyBox installed. If you don't know what Rooting means please don't install this application!

This app moves apps from and to the /system/app folder, making them a system app or a user app. System apps can get more privileges, so some apps get more functionality when installed as a system app.

On the other hand, system apps are pre-installed with your Android phone or tablet. You cannot remove / delete / uninstall system apps directly from your Android, The real problem is not with the pre-installed apps, many Android phone makers have installed some additional bloatware apps in their devices that can cause problems to users, such as drain batteries, take more space and memory, so this app can also be used to convert system apps to normal user apps by moving them from the /system/app directory to /data/app directory.

Never try to uninstall or disable Google Apps from your Android device. If you disable or remove them your phone may crash.

All applications that are moved to SD card need to be moved back to internal memory before being able to move them to /system/app!

The app might not work on custom ROMs! On Android 5.0 and newer, system apps can not be converted to normal apps with this app! Feel free to contribute to the GitHub project if you know a fix for this.

Make a backup before moving files! Not every app will work when moved to a different location!

This app uses the RootTools Project (http://code.google.com/p/roottools) library.

The app is open source: https://github.com/j4velin/SystemAppMover