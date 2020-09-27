Join or Sign In

MotorsDoha - New & Used Cars For Sale in Qatar for Android

By QPR Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By QPR Technologies

MotorsDoha is Qatars premier online marketplace for buying, selling or renting vehicles. Whether you are looking for a new or used car Motors Doha makes searching for your perfect vehicle fun. Our comprehensive and user-friendly platform is designed to allow users to find the vehicle they need easier and faster.

Looking to buy? Browse our extensive inventory of new and used vehicles by swiping your way through photos and technical specifications. Save time by narrowing your search based on the model of the car or your budget. Well also provide you with advice and recommendations. When youve made your choice contact the owner and make an offer. Our in-app map shows you where the car is located.

Wanting to sell? Our app steps you through building a professional looking advertisement including the option to upload photos. Then sit back and wait for the offers to arrive.

Features:

Swipe through beautiful photos for every new car listed.

Browse hundreds of reliable, pre-owned cars.

Search by make, model, body style, price, colour and many more popular options.

Save your favourite vehicles with one tap for later viewing.

View exclusive private-seller listings that are only found on MotorsDoha

Contact the vehicle owner and make an offer.

Create an ad to sell your own vehicle.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.8

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
