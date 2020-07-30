Join or Sign In

Motorcycle Sport & Leisure for Android

By Pocketmags.com Free

Developer's Description

By Pocketmags.com

Motorcycle Sport & Leisure is a grown up magazine for the grown-up biker. It doesn't matter what you ride, where you ride or how you ride it, MSL is at the heart of the latest news, best reviews and soul-stirring touring features

The magazine prides itself on featuring a huge range of motorcycling pursuits, reflecting all aspects of biking and the people that are involved. Combining thorough long-distance tests, terrific touring tales, the latest news and in-depth features about cutting edge developments in both motorcycles and riding kit, MSL has become the only genuinely viable alternative to the knee-down magazine brigade.

This is a free app download. Within the app users can purchase the current issue and back issues.

Subscriptions are also available within the application. A subscription will start from the latest issue.

Available subscriptions are:

1 month (1 issue)

12 months (12 issues)

-The subscription will renew automatically unless cancelled more than 24 hours before the end of the current period. You will be charged for renewal within 24 hours of the end of the current period, for the same duration and at the current subscription rate for the product.

-You may turn off the auto-renewal of subscriptions through Google Play Account settings, however you are not able to cancel the current subscription during its active period.

Users can register for/ login to a pocketmags account in-app. This will protect their issues in the case of a lost device and allow browsing of purchases on multiple platforms. Existing pocketmags users can retrieve their purchases by logging into their account.

We recommend loading the app for the first time in a wi-fi area.

If you have any problems at all please do not hesitate to contact us: help@pocketmags.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.3.2

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 6.3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

