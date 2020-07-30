Join or Sign In

Motivational phrases & inspirational quotes for iOS

By Valenapps

Developer's Description

By Valenapps

Compilation of best motivational quotes and phrases to share & inspire success

Positive thinking and reflections that will help you keep the faith in love, faith in friendship, faith in life, faith in yourself and to face all kind of situations in life. These motivational words are going to help you find the motivation you need to face your life every day and to help your self-improvement.

Features:

Compilation of the best self-growth quotes, it can be personal growth, or motivational work quotes, friendship quotes or even love motivational quotes.

It is perfect to cheer up someone who is having a bad time.

You will find new motivational quotes and advices, popular quotes and successful thinking quotes.

Share the app with relatives and friends, coworkers or with your partner. They are going to love it and it will make their day. You can do it via Whatsapp, Twitter or Facebook or any program on your phone.

You can download a version without ads.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

