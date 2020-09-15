Sign in to add and modify your software
"Motivational Poetry & Quotes Collection" contains poetry and quotes about Motivation about every topic of life. This app contains the best poetry and quotes collection to motivate a person in difficult circumstances. The content of the app is in Urdu and English. This app will make you happy about its quality. This app will express your feelings and motivate you to not to lose aim and help to motivate about success.
This App Contains the following Categories of Poetry & Quotes:
2 Line Motivational Poetry in Urdu
2 Line Motivational Poetry in Images Form
Motivational Quotes in Images Form
Motivational and Inspirational Quotes in Urdu
Life Changing Motivational Quotes
Motivational Quotes about Life
Positive Attitude Quotes and Be Yourself Quotes
Life Inspirational Quotes and Status
Confidence Quotes and Hard work Quotes for Self Motivation
Wisdom Quotes and Encouraging Quotes
Happiness Quotes and Never Give up Quotes
Inspirational Quotes about Success & Failure
Power Quotes and Time Quotes
Inspirational Quotes Status Collection
--- App Features ---
Very Simple and Easy to Use
User Interface is very Smooth
App available offline, User can use without Internet Connection
100% free Application.
High Quality Reading Content
App contains Motivational Poetry & Quotes
Poetry & Quotes in Images form
Poetry & Quotes in Text form
Copy to Clipboard
Add to Favorites
Set Your Favorite poetry and Quotes to your Status
List of Poetry & Quotes given, User can select any Quote from list Easily
Share your favorite one with your friends
Very beautiful Design that soothe you
