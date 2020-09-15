Join or Sign In

Motivational Poetry & Quotes Collection for Android

By Kamboh Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Kamboh Studio

"Motivational Poetry & Quotes Collection" contains poetry and quotes about Motivation about every topic of life. This app contains the best poetry and quotes collection to motivate a person in difficult circumstances. The content of the app is in Urdu and English. This app will make you happy about its quality. This app will express your feelings and motivate you to not to lose aim and help to motivate about success.

This App Contains the following Categories of Poetry & Quotes:

2 Line Motivational Poetry in Urdu

2 Line Motivational Poetry in Images Form

Motivational Quotes in Images Form

Motivational and Inspirational Quotes in Urdu

Life Changing Motivational Quotes

Motivational Quotes about Life

Positive Attitude Quotes and Be Yourself Quotes

Life Inspirational Quotes and Status

Confidence Quotes and Hard work Quotes for Self Motivation

Wisdom Quotes and Encouraging Quotes

Happiness Quotes and Never Give up Quotes

Inspirational Quotes about Success & Failure

Power Quotes and Time Quotes

Inspirational Quotes Status Collection

--- App Features ---

Very Simple and Easy to Use

User Interface is very Smooth

App available offline, User can use without Internet Connection

100% free Application.

High Quality Reading Content

App contains Motivational Poetry & Quotes

Poetry & Quotes in Images form

Poetry & Quotes in Text form

Copy to Clipboard

Add to Favorites

Set Your Favorite poetry and Quotes to your Status

List of Poetry & Quotes given, User can select any Quote from list Easily

Share your favorite one with your friends

Very beautiful Design that soothe you

We are working hard for making app better and more useful for you. We need your Support to working constantly. If you have any issue, please feel free to email us:

kambohstudio68@gmail.com

If you have enjoyed our work and you like this app, do not forget to give your reviews and rate us on Play store and share this app among your friends.

Stay Blessed...

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

