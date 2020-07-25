Sign in to add and modify your software
Read, share and save over 2000+ Motivational Indonesian Quotes & Sayings by famous people in over 20+ categories for free.
Nowadays everyone uploads photos or videos on social media apps like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram & Tiktok where they need a nice caption to get attention from the viewers, so this app "Motivational Indonesia Quotes - Kutipan & Ucapan" can help them easily find best captions for the social media posts.
Setting a good status receives an increase in likes on your wall posts and reading Motivational quotes on a regular basis can help a person become more successful, and lead a happier, more fulfilling life. If you are looking for a nice, Motivational, Inspiring and amazing collection of Indonesian quotes, sayings, and status, your search ends here! You can choose from thousands of great quotes. Grab a never-ending supply of free motivation for free!
FEATURES OF MOTIVATIONAL INDONESIA QUOTES - KUTIPAN & UCAPAN ARE:
Get quotes, sayings, and statuses for free
Works offline
Over 2000+ quotes in 20+ topics covered
You can share quotes with images via WhatsApp, E-mail, Text or other chat apps
You can Select and Add quotes to 'favorites' section for sending them later
You can get a 'Quote of the day' notification every day
The Quotes are carefully selected to inspire you and your friends/family
What are you waiting for? Get "Motivational Indonesia Quotes - Kutipan & Ucapan" now for free!