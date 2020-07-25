Join or Sign In

Motivational Indonesia Quotes - Kutipan & Ucapan for Android

By Touchzing Media Free

Developer's Description

By Touchzing Media

Read, share and save over 2000+ Motivational Indonesian Quotes & Sayings by famous people in over 20+ categories for free.

Nowadays everyone uploads photos or videos on social media apps like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram & Tiktok where they need a nice caption to get attention from the viewers, so this app "Motivational Indonesia Quotes - Kutipan & Ucapan" can help them easily find best captions for the social media posts.

Setting a good status receives an increase in likes on your wall posts and reading Motivational quotes on a regular basis can help a person become more successful, and lead a happier, more fulfilling life. If you are looking for a nice, Motivational, Inspiring and amazing collection of Indonesian quotes, sayings, and status, your search ends here! You can choose from thousands of great quotes. Grab a never-ending supply of free motivation for free!

FEATURES OF MOTIVATIONAL INDONESIA QUOTES - KUTIPAN & UCAPAN ARE:

Get quotes, sayings, and statuses for free

Works offline

Over 2000+ quotes in 20+ topics covered

You can share quotes with images via WhatsApp, E-mail, Text or other chat apps

You can Select and Add quotes to 'favorites' section for sending them later

You can get a 'Quote of the day' notification every day

The Quotes are carefully selected to inspire you and your friends/family

What are you waiting for? Get "Motivational Indonesia Quotes - Kutipan & Ucapan" now for free!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
