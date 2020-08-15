Join or Sign In

Motivation & Inspiring quotes for iOS

By Sunil Devram Targe

Developer's Description

By Sunil Devram Targe

A simple and minimalist mindfulness app for the motivational quotes with the audiovisual rain sound surrounding.

Features:

2100+ Motivational quotes.

Every-time quote appears randomly with audiovisual rain sounds.

Realtime lightening effect while a thunderstorm.

Simply set Meditation and Bedtime reminders

Make your most favorites quotes list and share with dear ones and motivate them.

Also, motivate others by a Instagram story

A simple minimalist clock with a date and time readout.

Sleep mode that turns app to the background mode after 40 mins and suspend all activities. This feature is useful after you've fallen asleep.

Support iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

iWatch and tvOS (Coming soon).

NOTE: System idol timer is disable during the active state.

This app is designed & developed by a single developer.

Support developer by sharing your thoughts about this app in the review section and also share this app with your friends and motivate them.

For any questions, feedback or business enquiry, email: suniltarge@gmail.com

Credits:

Images source - https://unsplash.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
