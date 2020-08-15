A simple and minimalist mindfulness app for the motivational quotes with the audiovisual rain sound surrounding.

Features:

2100+ Motivational quotes.

Every-time quote appears randomly with audiovisual rain sounds.

Realtime lightening effect while a thunderstorm.

Simply set Meditation and Bedtime reminders

Make your most favorites quotes list and share with dear ones and motivate them.

Also, motivate others by a Instagram story

A simple minimalist clock with a date and time readout.

Sleep mode that turns app to the background mode after 40 mins and suspend all activities. This feature is useful after you've fallen asleep.

Support iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

iWatch and tvOS (Coming soon).

NOTE: System idol timer is disable during the active state.

This app is designed & developed by a single developer.

Support developer by sharing your thoughts about this app in the review section and also share this app with your friends and motivate them.

For any questions, feedback or business enquiry, email: suniltarge@gmail.com

Credits:

Images source - https://unsplash.com