Mother's Day SmS Love mom 2020 for Android

By DeVaPPl Free

Developer's Description

By DeVaPPl

Motherhood is one the most valuable and amazing thing in this world. A mothers love cant be compared. Every relationship has some unique way of adapting happiness, showing gratitude and taking care of. But a mother-daughter relationship or mother-son relationship is beyond everything. A mother sacrifices many things in life and does her best for her children. She takes care of her children with the greatest form of love in this world.

Every mom deserves love, gratitude, and respect from her child. But in our busy lives, we often forgot to say I love you mom. In reality, this simple sentence can give a heavenly feeling to any mom. So we are giving some unique and heartfelt message for mother to make them happy.

This message for mother will melt your moms heart. She will be happy having a love or thankful message from you. And when your mother is happy, the world will be yours. Keep YOUR mom -PEASE-

Mother's Day sms Features:

* - * Wish your MOM good times and a happy life with love...!

* - * More than 450 messages

* - * This easy-to-use application supports all screen resolutions of mobile phones and tablets!

* - * Each SMS can be shared on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Google+ or SMS / Mail

* - * 100% free application.

* - * It does not need much space.

Happy Mother's Day sms

I hope the application will help you

We are waiting for your evaluation... To offer more..

And thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
