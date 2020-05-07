X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Mother's Day Photo Frame 2020 for Android

By Sunny See Moon Free

Developer's Description

By Sunny See Moon

Mother's Day Photo Frame 2020

Create beautiful photos for your mom on Mothers Day 2020.

If you want to send Mother's Day Cards to your mom , use this app. to create your own unique photos which have beautiful frames to select.

2020 Mother's Day Frames fill with beautiful flower and heart . Say I Love Mom by sending these Mother's Day Photo Frames.

How to use the app.

- Choose photos from gallery or take new photo with camera.

- Select Mother's Day frame and drag your photo from top left side ,adjust the photo to fit the frame.

- Add text

- Save and share

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure