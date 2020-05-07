Mother's Day Photo Frame 2020

Create beautiful photos for your mom on Mothers Day 2020.

If you want to send Mother's Day Cards to your mom , use this app. to create your own unique photos which have beautiful frames to select.

2020 Mother's Day Frames fill with beautiful flower and heart . Say I Love Mom by sending these Mother's Day Photo Frames.

How to use the app.

- Choose photos from gallery or take new photo with camera.

- Select Mother's Day frame and drag your photo from top left side ,adjust the photo to fit the frame.

- Add text

- Save and share