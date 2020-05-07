Sign in to add and modify your software
Mother's Day Photo Frame 2020
Create beautiful photos for your mom on Mothers Day 2020.
If you want to send Mother's Day Cards to your mom , use this app. to create your own unique photos which have beautiful frames to select.
2020 Mother's Day Frames fill with beautiful flower and heart . Say I Love Mom by sending these Mother's Day Photo Frames.
How to use the app.
- Choose photos from gallery or take new photo with camera.
- Select Mother's Day frame and drag your photo from top left side ,adjust the photo to fit the frame.
- Add text
- Save and share