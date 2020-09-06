Mother's Day is a day designated to honoring our mothers, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. The modern holiday was first created and celebrated in the United States in 1908 at the initiative of Ann Reeves Jarvis. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

An image speaks a thousand words! Happy Mothers Day Greeting Cards & Wishes provides you with warm greetings and wishes in the form of ecards, animated GIF and meaningful wishes carefully selected for your beloved mother, grandmother or the mother of your own children.

Happy Mothers Day Greeting Cards & Wishes provides you with an easy, fast, safe and fun way to share greeting cards & wishes while still adhering to the current social distancing initiatives. Select from our collection of awesome quotes and messages to send out with greeting cards all occasions to express your love and gratefulness toward all the beloved mothers in your life.

Happy Mothers Day Greeting Cards & Wishes is a free mobile app which you can use to personalize and send:

Meaningful Greeting Cards to express your love and appreciation for your mother, grandmother and your wife

Touching Messages to honor and warm the hearts of all mothers in your life

Happy Mothers Day Greeting Cards & Wishes is a free mobile app. This application is available for any Android users. Sharing free greeting cards & wishes is very easy with this app. Browse through our colourful collection of exclusively edited Happy Mothers Day Images and choose your favourite greeting cards all occasions and share! It is that simple!

We sincerely hope that our humble Happy Mothers Day Greeting Cards & Wishes app has helped enrich your life in one way or another. Please leave a review if you like our app so we will keep improving and developing quality apps exclusively for our users.

Mothers are the best gift of God to us. Lets make their day extra special as we celebrate this wonderful day with meaningful greeting cards & wishes specifically made to express our love and show our appreciation for all they have done for us. We hope that receiving these greeting cards & wishes will help put a bright smile on their faces and warm their hearts on this special day!

Stay happy and healthy always!