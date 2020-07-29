Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Mother Kelly's Pizza Cafe for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for Mother Kellys Pizza Caf and enjoy savings on so much more than pizza! Easy online ordering through your smart phone, loyalty rewards, exclusive offers, daily specials and delivery options are only some of the amenities you will find on the App. Check out the menu, scroll through their mouthwatering photos, ask about corporate or event catering or pick up your meal on the way home from a day at the office or a beach weekend! Tap the App for seasonal surprises, friendly service and homemade, delicious pizza (and subs, salads, pasta, sides, sandwiches) from Mother Kellys Pizza Caf.

The App from Mother Kellys provides:

Easy online ordering with our mobile App

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

Our media gallery

The App is FREE and you will receive your first offer soon after it is downloaded.

Mother Kellys Pizza Caf in Syosset, New York has added an App to serve you better. Whether you dine in, carry a meal home or opt for delivery, you will enjoy their homemade Italian deliciousness. Try their signature creamed spinach pizza or balsamic chicken. Fuel up with a plate of Pasta Paradise or eat light with a seasonal salad. During the summer months, they even deliver to area beach clubs. Long Islands north shore never had it so good great food, great service and now a money-saving App from Mother Kellys Pizza Caf.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now