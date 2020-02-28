The Morgan & Co Research App simplifies the investment space for you by offering in-depth, cutting-edge research content in Zimbabwes investment landscape. The Research App has a unique Investor Relations (IR) function that provides access to the management teams of all listed counters on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC).
-Economic & Market Intelligence Reports;
-Results Review Flash Notes on all listed companies on the ZSE and FINSEC;
-Company-specific Research Reports;
-Industry/Sector Reports;
-Thematic Research Reports;
-Macroeconomic &Equity Strategy Reports; and
-Morgan & Co TV Video clips of CNBC Africa and Business Day TV Interviews covering -Local Insights and Market Updates.
