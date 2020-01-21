X

Moovby - Rent your neighbour's cars for Android

Moovby offers a peer-to-peer car sharing platform for you to drive any car you desire by private car owners throughout the whole Malaysia. We strive to create a safe and hassle-free car-renting experience for all our users. With Moovby, you can choose from a wide variety of cars while hosts get to earn extra bucks by making use of their idle cars.

You can rent any car you want from the basic Axia to the luxurious Rolls-Royce at your fingertips. Moovby enables you to connect with the friendly people in your local community and rent from them. Find your perfect vehicle that fits all criteria with Moovby.

Need a car?

Browse through all available cars in Malaysia to choose the perfect car for your trip.

Book your desired car with a cheaper price compared to the conventional car rental companies.

Want to put your car to work?

Let your car pay for its car instalment and maintenance by sharing it with the nearby community.

Rent your car with insurance coverage and 24/7 roadside assistance by Allianz.

We are updating our app continuously, make sure you update your app to the newest version. Currently we have identified some users crash during launch, perform this step for a temporary fix:

1) Open Settings

2) Find for Apps or Storage Section

3) Search for Moovby in that section and click it

4) Find for Clear Data option and click it

version 2.1.31

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 2.1.31

Android
Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
