Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Moon & Sun: LunaSol for iOS

By Mende App Free

Developer's Description

By Mende App

Professional Moon and Sun tracking information for your and any location around the world. All the Moon and Sun information you will need.

Get sent notifications of major Moon and Sun events before they happen.

Moon Features:

Moon as seen in the sky

Moonrise time

Moonset time

Phase name

Moon age

Moon distance to your position

Moon illumination

Moon transit time

Moon altitude in the sky

Moon azimuth from north

Moon zodiac

Next moon phases date and time

Moon activity for best hunting and fishing times

Sun Features:

Sunrise time

Sunset time

Golden Hour times

Astronomical, Nautical, Civil Twilight times

Summer and Winter Solstice

Autumn and Spring Equinox

Days of the year

Week of the year

Sun distance to your position

Sun transit time

Sun altitude in the sky

Sun azimuth from north

Zodiac

Compass Features:

Visual Sun and Moon locator

Animated Sun and Moon dial

Latitude and Longitude coordinates

Elevation (only on GPS enabled location)

Calendar Features:

View month's Moon phases in one screen

Highlighted Full Moon, New Moon, etc.

Supermoon and Micromoon times

Blue Moon times

Public Holidays from Apple Calendar (when enabled)

Zodiac, Distance, Altitude, etc.

Sent Notifications:

New Moon

Full Moon

First and Last Quarters

Supermoon and Micromoon

Blue Moon

Solstice

Equinox

Enjoy the small side action. Tap the button (circle with number) for new and random animations. New action added regular.

Try it now.

Terms & Conditions

http://weatherinfo.com.au/moon/terms_conditions.php

Privacy Policy

http://weatherinfo.com.au/moon/privacy_policy.php

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release August 11, 2020
Date Added August 11, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dark Sky Weather

$3.99
Create forecasts for your precise location, giving you minute-by-minute predictions for next day and week.
iOS
Dark Sky Weather

Yahoo Weather

Free
Experience the weather | Apple Design Award, 2013Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts. Stunning Flickr...
iOS
Yahoo Weather

YoWindow for iOS

Free to try
Watch weather exactly the same time as in real life.
iOS
YoWindow for iOS

Hurricane by American Red Cross

Free
One of the top 6 hurricane tracking apps - CNN.
iOS
Hurricane by American Red Cross

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now