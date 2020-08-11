Sign in to add and modify your software
Professional Moon and Sun tracking information for your and any location around the world. All the Moon and Sun information you will need.
Get sent notifications of major Moon and Sun events before they happen.
Moon Features:
Moon as seen in the sky
Moonrise time
Moonset time
Phase name
Moon age
Moon distance to your position
Moon illumination
Moon transit time
Moon altitude in the sky
Moon azimuth from north
Moon zodiac
Next moon phases date and time
Moon activity for best hunting and fishing times
Sun Features:
Sunrise time
Sunset time
Golden Hour times
Astronomical, Nautical, Civil Twilight times
Summer and Winter Solstice
Autumn and Spring Equinox
Days of the year
Week of the year
Sun distance to your position
Sun transit time
Sun altitude in the sky
Sun azimuth from north
Zodiac
Compass Features:
Visual Sun and Moon locator
Animated Sun and Moon dial
Latitude and Longitude coordinates
Elevation (only on GPS enabled location)
Calendar Features:
View month's Moon phases in one screen
Highlighted Full Moon, New Moon, etc.
Supermoon and Micromoon times
Blue Moon times
Public Holidays from Apple Calendar (when enabled)
Zodiac, Distance, Altitude, etc.
Sent Notifications:
New Moon
Full Moon
First and Last Quarters
Supermoon and Micromoon
Blue Moon
Solstice
Equinox
Enjoy the small side action. Tap the button (circle with number) for new and random animations. New action added regular.
Try it now.
