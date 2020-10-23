Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Moon - Period & Ovulation for iOS

By Thang Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

By Thang Nguyen

Moon - Period & Ovulation Calendar is a smart and simple period tracker, accurate ovulation and fertility calendar and PMS symptoms tracker for women all over the world.

Get personalized reminders about your period, PMS, ovulation, and fertility.

Moon logs your dates and calculates the average of your past 3 months' menstrual cycles to predict the start date of your next period.

Moon not only tracks your period accurately, but it's also a reliable pregnancy calculator, ovulation calendar, and true fertility friend for you. All women, even those with irregular periods, can rely on this health tracker. Log your menstruation days in a handy period calendar, ovulation and fertility tracker, schedule menstrual cycle reminders, record moods and PMS symptoms, and take full control of your health.

PERIOD & OVULATION & FERTILITY CALENDAR* Track your cycle, period and PMS* Log the start date, the end date of menstruation and fertile days

* Follow days favorable for conception in the fertility calendar

* Get predictions for upcoming periods, ovulation and fertility

* Log more symptoms to get improved predictions if you have irregular periods

* Record even more with your health. Track sex, pain, moods, cervical fluid, and more

* Create your own symptoms to closely track your health

* Create your custom reminder to take pill or exercise daily

* Fully control the cycle, period and PMS length on Setting by some taps

* Take daily notes of menstrual symptoms including Spotting, Flow, Cramps, Headaches, Backaches, Bloating, Tender Breasts, and Body Aches!

Disclaimer:Moon is used to recording and predicting the period, fertile and ovulation days. Due to individual differences, such as age, period cycle, period regularity, etc., Moon may not always predict accurately. Therefore, it can be used to track your personal information, rather than as the only standard to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Natural birth control may cause unwanted pregnancy, please use safe and effective way to protect the intercourse

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now