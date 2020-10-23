Moon - Period & Ovulation Calendar is a smart and simple period tracker, accurate ovulation and fertility calendar and PMS symptoms tracker for women all over the world.

Get personalized reminders about your period, PMS, ovulation, and fertility.

Moon logs your dates and calculates the average of your past 3 months' menstrual cycles to predict the start date of your next period.

Moon not only tracks your period accurately, but it's also a reliable pregnancy calculator, ovulation calendar, and true fertility friend for you. All women, even those with irregular periods, can rely on this health tracker. Log your menstruation days in a handy period calendar, ovulation and fertility tracker, schedule menstrual cycle reminders, record moods and PMS symptoms, and take full control of your health.

PERIOD & OVULATION & FERTILITY CALENDAR* Track your cycle, period and PMS* Log the start date, the end date of menstruation and fertile days

* Follow days favorable for conception in the fertility calendar

* Get predictions for upcoming periods, ovulation and fertility

* Log more symptoms to get improved predictions if you have irregular periods

* Record even more with your health. Track sex, pain, moods, cervical fluid, and more

* Create your own symptoms to closely track your health

* Create your custom reminder to take pill or exercise daily

* Fully control the cycle, period and PMS length on Setting by some taps

* Take daily notes of menstrual symptoms including Spotting, Flow, Cramps, Headaches, Backaches, Bloating, Tender Breasts, and Body Aches!

Disclaimer:Moon is used to recording and predicting the period, fertile and ovulation days. Due to individual differences, such as age, period cycle, period regularity, etc., Moon may not always predict accurately. Therefore, it can be used to track your personal information, rather than as the only standard to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Natural birth control may cause unwanted pregnancy, please use safe and effective way to protect the intercourse