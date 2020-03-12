X

Moodly: Mood Tracker & Journal for iOS

By Afraz Siddiqui Free

Developer's Description

By Afraz Siddiqui

Moodly is the BEST Mood Tracker & Journal out there! Ever wanted to keep track of your moods & activities? But maybe you don't have time to write in a journal everyday or you forget? Moodly is here to help.

FEATURES

- Keep track of Moods & Activities with easy, no typing needed, entries

- View graphs and insights of your moods and activities

- Add notes to detail your Entry

- Create and set reminders to log daily or multiple times a day

- Passcode, Touch ID, & Face ID support to keep your Journal private

- Dark mode so you can easily journal at night

- Nifty Calendar to easily browse daily logs & history

- Export all your entries in one tap

- Backup & Restore Journal in iCloud

- Automatic backups to stay up to date

- Create unlimited Moods to fit your needs (comes with preset of 50)

- Create unlimited Activities to fit your needs (comes with preset of 15)

- Share an entry with a single tap

- iPad Support

This is the the journal you have been waiting for! Journaling has many benefits, including improved mood, understanding related activities & mood, and a means to reflect on every single day.

Whether you are an outgoing teen, workaholic parent, or fighting with mental illness or depression, Moodly is for you.

Download Now, And Start Journaling

For feedback and support please contact at www.asndigital.com/contact

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
