Sitting down waiting, and you feel like you need some music to fill in the silence when surrounded by other people? Mood Music is the app for that! Download the best instrumental waiting room background music, and play it anywhere: in the office as perfect soundtrack to help you work and be more productive, or while at home, or - why not - in your car while traveling, to relax and focus on driving.

Mood Music is the ultimate app of stock jazzy ambient music! Within you will find an amazing playlist of good music to listen to, containing some of the best loop lift music you would wish for. A playlist contains 10 songs, 6 of which are completely free! The list of songs is as follows:

01. Know My Heart

02. Inspirational Jazz

03. Beautiful Music

04. Sunlight

05. Latin Jazz Feelings

06. Elevator Sound

07. Chicago Moods

08. Walking in the Rain

09. New York Jazz Radio

10. Flying to Rio

11. Take My Hand

12. Smooth Atmosphere

We hope this app can bring you countless hours of relaxation and peace, maybe also during your yoga meditation sessions. Please leave a review on the store if you enjoy it!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
