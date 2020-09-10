Sign in to add and modify your software
Sitting down waiting, and you feel like you need some music to fill in the silence when surrounded by other people? Mood Music is the app for that! Download the best instrumental waiting room background music, and play it anywhere: in the office as perfect soundtrack to help you work and be more productive, or while at home, or - why not - in your car while traveling, to relax and focus on driving.
Mood Music is the ultimate app of stock jazzy ambient music! Within you will find an amazing playlist of good music to listen to, containing some of the best loop lift music you would wish for. A playlist contains 10 songs, 6 of which are completely free! The list of songs is as follows:
01. Know My Heart
02. Inspirational Jazz
03. Beautiful Music
04. Sunlight
05. Latin Jazz Feelings
06. Elevator Sound
07. Chicago Moods
08. Walking in the Rain
09. New York Jazz Radio
10. Flying to Rio
11. Take My Hand
12. Smooth Atmosphere
We hope this app can bring you countless hours of relaxation and peace, maybe also during your yoga meditation sessions. Please leave a review on the store if you enjoy it!