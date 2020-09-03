Want to manage your daily expenses? Expense Manager 2018 is your money manager & financial advisor tool to manage your monthly financial planning. Expense manager is a budget planner, budget app to manage your home budget and every month financial planning.

You get your salary and dont know where exactly you spent it? Expense Manager is simple, intuitive and feature rich budget app designed especially for you to make financial planning and expense report for you to track your expenses. A unique budget app for your expense tracking and financial management.

Its very easy to manage your expenses, just add every single expense you do and you can anytime check your daily, weekly and monthly expense reports.

Expense Tracker app has an intuitive and easy to use interface so that you can track your finances easily.

You can do now Financial Planning to plan your finances and goals by creating a customized budget thats best fit for you and your family, while tracking your expenses throughout the month.

Expense Tracker

Daily expense manager app is for you to track your expenses and home budget tracking.

Tracking expenses and spend

Best budget app for your home expense report

Manage your income and spend with this expense tracker app

Daily, weekly, monthly and yearly budget tracker

Its good for those, looking for money saving app to track their daily expense and make changes in their budget