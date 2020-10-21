Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme for Android

By Real 3D Keyboard Theme Free

Developer's Description

By Real 3D Keyboard Theme

Keyboard Theme for famous Dreamworks movie Monsters vs. Aliens

Love Dreamworks movie? Come and download this Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme.

This is a keyboard theme for Dreamworks famous movie Monsters vs. Aliens which has use B.O.B., Dr. Cockroach P.H.D., Gallaxhar, Derek Dietl and Cuthbert on the wallpaper of keyboard.

Show Funny elements of Monsters vs. Aliens

Lots of movie characters in Monsters vs. Aliens can been find in this keyboard theme.

This theme uses a large number of Dreamworks Monsters vs. Aliens movie characters, such as B.O.B., Dr. Cockroach P.H.D., Gallaxhar, Derek Dietl and Cuthbert.

Use the head of Monsters vs. Aliens as the icon of keys which will make your typing become more funny.

Tons of cute emojis

You have to download another keyboard if you want to use this Dreamworks movie Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme.

We have have more than 1000 different kawaii emojis. All of these cute emojis are free to use on Message, SMS, Whatsapp.you can send smiley emoji faces when you are typing.

Your keyboard looks totally luxurious with Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme. Download Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme and check it out! Cool Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme will make a plain keyboard a beautiful and unique one. This Cool Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme can be used for different IM applications such as Instagram, Messenger, BeeTalk, Facebook Lite, ES File Explorer File Manager, Facebook Lite and so on, and Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme makes your phone smarter and typing faster.

Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme gives you smooth interactive effects on mobile screen. A significant feature is the unique particle effect and finger gestures on each keyboard, and each keyboard is packed with HD wallpapers.

How do I apply for Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme input method?

Note: You need to download our keyboard first.

1. Download Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme and click the INSTALL button.

2. Download our Keyboard from the Google Play Store. If you have already installed our keyboard, please click the APPLY button.

3) With our keyboard (typewriter) installed and applied, Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme will automatically install on the phone.

Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme's main features and functions:

Automatic Correction:

Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme provides you suggestions for word completion and next-word prediction based on the words you have typed. Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme is smart enough to recognize mistyping and provide suggestions for correction.

Theme center of our keyboard:

If you are looking for a variety of themes or keyboard categories, this is the perfect keyboard. You can get anime, black, 3d, skull, dragon, gold, cartoon, panda, green, cat, lion, clown, sport, pink, red, purple, love, girl, soccer, wolf, graffiti Life, car, neon, white, blue, music, etc. and find all your favorite topics in the keyboard theme center.

Smart Prediction:

This Keyboard can automatically learn your way of writing, including the words you type, the phrases and expressions you love to use and your other input preferences. Based on those data, Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme helps us predict the words you want to input in advance.

Cloud prediction:

Next word/emoji prediction by cloud prediction computing.

Gesture/Swype input:

A new typing experience! Send messages simply by swiping, sliding or gliding your screen!

Customizable Fonts:

Each keyboard theme has a matching font style for you to enjoy a complete experience of the topics you choose.

More functions such as Clipboard, Adjustable Keyboard and voice Typing are available for Monsters vs. Aliens B.O.B. Keyboard Theme.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10001004

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 10001004

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now