Monsters for D&D5e allows you to quickly reference the creatures your players will face in your D&D5e games.

What Monsters for D&D5e can do for you:

Over 310 Monsters built-in from the D&D5e System Reference Document.

Sort by Type, Size and Challenge Rating to quickly find an Monster.

Search by name if you know what youre looking for.

Favourite those you need most, placing them at the top of the list.

Import your custom Monsters, or create a new .XML containing Monsters from the Monster Manual, Volo's Guide to Monsters and more and import them.

Find the template .XML file for custom Monsters at this URL: https://goo.gl/vo6rRj

Please send in feedback or suggestions, this application is one made out of love for the

game system I enjoy myself, and I would enjoy improving it for your use.

Disclaimer: All the information provided by the application are bound by the terms of the Open game License v5.1 of Wizards of the Coast. A copy of this license can be downloaded here: http://media.wizards.com/2016/downloads/DND/SRD-OGL_V5.1.pdf

This application is not affiliated in any way to Wizards of the Coast.