Play the best monster scratch game for kids!

Monster reveal and discover is a great game for toddlers. It contains fun, colorful illustrations of monsters, ghosts, and other funny creatures. It helps your kid to improve

This is a fun, entertaining and educational scratch game where a surface of some kind is scratch off to reveal a secret picture. The surface that can be scratched off have many different effects, as blur, twist, inverted colors, single color and much more.

Scratch games let your kid learn about colors, shapes, practice motor skills and hand-eye coordination. It also introduces cause and effect relationships.

Features

- Many fantastic levels

- Multiple effects to scratch off

- Train hand-eye coordination

- High-resolution graphics, perfect for tablets.

- Suitable for young toddlers (aged 1 2 or 3 years old)

- Easy and relaxing gameplay