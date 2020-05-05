Join or Sign In

Monster Zombie Jelly | PBJT Meme Button for Android

By Nirvana Meme Buttons Free

Developer's Description

By Nirvana Meme Buttons

The PBJT meme was mixed with halloween and creepy horror and this sound button has come from that mix to serve you up with a fun Peanut Butter remix.

With this entertaining animated meme button from the Monster Zombie Banana Jelly you can dance with the banana to the rhythm of Jelly Time without stopping for a moment. You will have this fabulous scary song on your device whenever you want!

Its operation is very simple, just follow these instructions:

* Press the yellow zombie monster button to activate the PBJT Halloween meme. The sinister banana gif animation will start and the sound of the song will be played through the speakers from your mobile device !

* Click on the hamburger menu button for more applications

* Use the + button to access premium features

And what are those pro features that we bring you?

- Share the song's audio via whatsapp, social networks, email, contacts and other apps

- Download the file to local storage

- Set the song as a ringtone or notification to dance the PBJT

- Share the app with your friends and close people!

Download the Zombie Monster Banana Jelly's PBJT meme button now and dance non-stop free style!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
