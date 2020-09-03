Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Monster VPN - Free Forever & Security VPN Proxy for Android

By Lightsail Security Lab Free

Developer's Description

By Lightsail Security Lab

Accessing any sites and apps is faster and easier than ever with Monster VPN. Monster VPN is smaller and lighter, allowing you to save space on your phone.

Why choose Monster VPN?

Get connected faster and more stable with Monster VPN, even on slow connections and smartphones with low space.

Monster VPN Free VPN proxy, get connected quickly to unblock sites, WiFi hotspot secure and protect privacy.

Features

100% FREE - FREE forever! The best unlimited free VPN clients for android.

Fastest - Get connected quickly with high VPN speed.

Easiest - One tap to connect to free VPN proxy server. (e.g. Easily connect to servers in Brazil to get game rewards)

Most Stable - Have lots of Free global high-speed VPN proxy server.

Monster VPN- Free VPN Proxy Server & Secure Service

Bypass the firewalls as school free VPN proxy for school WiFi hotspot and school computer.

Protect your network traffic under WiFi hotspot Browse anonymously and securely without being tracked.

Enjoy private browsing and a better network.

Works with WiFi, LTE, 3G, and all mobile data carriers.

Support

Try it now, enjoy 100% Free High-speed VPN.

If you like Monster VPN, please give us 5 stars encouragement.

Attention

We do not provide BitTorrent and any P2P (pier to pier) service.

For policy reasons, this service is not available in China. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Full Specifications

What's new in version Release 1.0.4460

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version Release 1.0.4460

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now