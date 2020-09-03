Accessing any sites and apps is faster and easier than ever with Monster VPN. Monster VPN is smaller and lighter, allowing you to save space on your phone.

Why choose Monster VPN?

Get connected faster and more stable with Monster VPN, even on slow connections and smartphones with low space.

Monster VPN Free VPN proxy, get connected quickly to unblock sites, WiFi hotspot secure and protect privacy.

Features

100% FREE - FREE forever! The best unlimited free VPN clients for android.

Fastest - Get connected quickly with high VPN speed.

Easiest - One tap to connect to free VPN proxy server. (e.g. Easily connect to servers in Brazil to get game rewards)

Most Stable - Have lots of Free global high-speed VPN proxy server.

Monster VPN- Free VPN Proxy Server & Secure Service

Bypass the firewalls as school free VPN proxy for school WiFi hotspot and school computer.

Protect your network traffic under WiFi hotspot Browse anonymously and securely without being tracked.

Enjoy private browsing and a better network.

Works with WiFi, LTE, 3G, and all mobile data carriers.

Support

Try it now, enjoy 100% Free High-speed VPN.

If you like Monster VPN, please give us 5 stars encouragement.

Attention

We do not provide BitTorrent and any P2P (pier to pier) service.

For policy reasons, this service is not available in China. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.