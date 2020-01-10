Are you interested in destruction, interesting to crush and mayhem? Do not just break it - but sweep whole cities? Then you will definitely like our epic game Monster Evolution: hit & smash! Feel yourself in the role of a big monster.

Where did this monster come from, it's probably not clear, maybe it was born because of radiation and now becomes stronger and stronger every day. Evolution does not pass in vain - the dino monster has added to its immense power a new destructive regime. Turn on the rage and become an invincible aggressive dragon, smash everything in your path! Punch down buildings, crush houses to bits with an epic monster in a real simulator of destruction!

The game uses a realistic physical model of destruction, so it's very interesting and effective to destroy buildings and other objects! Absolutely everything that can be met at a level can be destroyed - cars, houses, trees, ships, gas stations, freight cranes and much much more.

The main game features:

- Realistic physics of destruction

- Modern and beautiful 3d graphics

- Several unique, manually created game levels

- Unique and interesting game play

In the game there are several modes of passing levels - this is a quest for the time and free play mode. Go through the quests for a while to open other levels, play a free game to earn more resources. Resources you need to increase the power of the monster dinosaur, and very soon for the resources you can change the appearance of the dinosaur and maybe even open new ones!

Forward to destroy, smash and break! Arrrrghghhh!