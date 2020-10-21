Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

  • Home
  • iOS
  • Games
  • Kids Games
  • Monster Cola Factory Simulator - Learn how to make bubbly slushies & fizzy soda in cold drinks factory

Monster Cola Factory Simulator - Learn how to make bubbly slushies & fizzy soda in cold drinks factory for iOS

By Kids Fun Plus Free

Developer's Description

By Kids Fun Plus

Are you crazy about the factory games and want to learn how cola soda drinks are made commercially in the factory. If yes Monster cola factory simulator is the perfect addition to crazy chef factory simulator & virtual cola soda maker games.

Welcome to the Monster Factory! In this factory you will meet little monsters squad who will teach you how to make delicious fizzy cola drinks in the factory, pack it and dispatch it to the monster city where they will happily drink the cola

Our little Monsters are crazy about drinking virtual cola drinks and fizzy sodas and are craving for them every morning. Lets help the monster factory workers speed up the fizzy cola making process. Make different flavors of fizzy soda & virtual cola drinks in the real world factory simulation using real factory machines including gears, conveyor belts and commercial machinery, but this time with monster factory workers.

Monster cola factory is actually a learning game for kids of all the ages with a theme of monsters to make it interesting and fun playing but will make kids learn to make soft drinks of different kinds including soda water, carbonated can drinks.

Download this monster factory mania game for free and enjoy!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BEYBLADE BURST app

Free
BEYBLADE BURST is taking the world by storm.
iOS
BEYBLADE BURST app

Tamagotchi ON

Free
A Tamagotchi communication app for smartphones and tablets.
iOS
Tamagotchi ON

Coin Adventure

Free
A Reel Good Time.
iOS
Coin Adventure

Pictionary Air

Free
Draw on Air. See it on screen.
iOS
Pictionary Air

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now