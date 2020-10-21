Monster Cola Factory Simulator - Learn how to make bubbly slushies & fizzy soda in cold drinks factory

Are you crazy about the factory games and want to learn how cola soda drinks are made commercially in the factory. If yes Monster cola factory simulator is the perfect addition to crazy chef factory simulator & virtual cola soda maker games.

Welcome to the Monster Factory! In this factory you will meet little monsters squad who will teach you how to make delicious fizzy cola drinks in the factory, pack it and dispatch it to the monster city where they will happily drink the cola

Our little Monsters are crazy about drinking virtual cola drinks and fizzy sodas and are craving for them every morning. Lets help the monster factory workers speed up the fizzy cola making process. Make different flavors of fizzy soda & virtual cola drinks in the real world factory simulation using real factory machines including gears, conveyor belts and commercial machinery, but this time with monster factory workers.

Monster cola factory is actually a learning game for kids of all the ages with a theme of monsters to make it interesting and fun playing but will make kids learn to make soft drinks of different kinds including soda water, carbonated can drinks.

Download this monster factory mania game for free and enjoy!