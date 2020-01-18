X

Monkey Evolution | Clicker Game of the Mutant Monkeys for iOS

By Tapps Tecnologia da Informao Ltda. Free

Developer's Description

By Tapps Tecnologia da Informao Ltda.

Eek eek! Its time to release the King Kong inside you! Get ready to really MONKEY IT OUT in this amazing clicker evolution game! Combine different and awesome kinds of monkeys and go beyond your imagination mixing up these crazy fun clowns of the jungle!

If youre not that into cute, but would rather like it EXTREME, show what youve got playing with our spirituous and goofy cousin primates!

FEATURING

Pantheon: a place for supreme beings to look down on us mortals and laugh at our misery

Impostors: watch out for impostors trying to steal the spotlight from the monkeys

HOW TO PLAY

Drag and drop similar monkeys to create new mysterious creatures

Use monkey poop coins to buy new creatures and make even more money

Alternatively, fiercely tap a monkey to make coins pop when they poop

HIGHLIGHTS

Different stages and many monkey species to discover

A mind-blowing story yet untold

The unexpected mix of alpaca-like evolution, 2048 and incremental clicker games

Doodle-like illustrations

Various possible endings: find your destiny

No animals were harmed in the making of this game, only developers

Come to the wild side of the Evolution series games!

Disclaimer: While this App is completely free to play, some additional content can be purchased for real money in-game. If you do not want to use this feature, please turn off in-app purchases in your device's settings.

Like our page on Facebook and be the first to know about our upcoming games and updates! http://fb.com/tappshq

