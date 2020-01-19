X

Monitis Mobile is a free application that lets you access your Monitis web and cloud monitoring solutions and monitor the current status of your IT systems no matter where you are.

Monitor web servers, networks, applications, cloud systems, websites, real-user behavior and get instant alerts via push notifications on the go. Trusted by over 200,000 web pros worldwide, Monitis is the premier cloud-based solution for all your monitoring needs.

With Monitis Mobile you can:

Stay in control of your IT systems 24/7

Receive instant alerts via Push Notifications

Get comprehensive views of your infrastructure and applications

Increase the uptime, availability and user experience of your IT systems

Check the status of your website and web systems from multiple locations around the world

Access current and archived performance data

Resolve outages before they harm your business

Start using Monitis mobile for total visibility over your IT system. Visit our website http://www.monitis.com/ to learn more about Monitis products, including website monitoring, server monitoring, network monitoring, application monitoring, real-user monitoring (RUM) and more.

