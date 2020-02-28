MONEYFROG OFFERS; Mutual Fund Investments & Wealth Management Services, thru a Hybrid Advisory Model; i.e. a Tech-Platform, supported with a Human-Touch, to help you make the most of your Investments, Life-Long, and leaving all your Investment worries with us.

WHAT WE DO FOR YOU; We have made Mutual Fund Investments & Wealth Management; Simpler, Easier & Organised. We help you Track your entire Investments under One-Roof, along with Online Mutual Funds Execution (buy/sell).

APP IS BEST SUITED FOR BELOW INVESTORS

- NEW INVESTORS: You are new to investing & may need some guidance. Discover some of the Best Mutual Funds, with the help of qualified advisors. Plan & Invest your savings thru Mutual Fund SIPs.

- DIY INVESTORS (Do it Yourself): You love to do things on your own; Explore, Track & Invest, at your pace, based on your life goals or thru a qualified Advisors.

- ADVISOR ASSIST: You want hand-holding & guidance, wants to always speak to a qualified Advisor before investing. Know what you are getting into, and Plan, Invest, Track Smart.

GET A BETTER INVESTING EXPERIANCE

- Access to CFP qualified financial experts, for all customers

- Sync your external investments, all under one roof

- Portfolio linked to asset allocation models

- Tax advisory

- Customer support 7 days/ week

SIP CALCULATOR: To know your calculations towards wealth creation or life goal planning, with a monthly investment in mutual fund SIPs.

TAX SAVER: Invest in the best ELSS Mutual Funds, save up-to 1.5 Lacs, with a lowest lock-in period among other tax saving options.

OUR INCOME

- We promote regular plans in Mutual Funds, where we earn distribution trail commission from the various Mutual Fund companies we work with. www.moneyfrog.in/disclosure

- Onboarding fees: we charge one-time onboarding fees, as per the plan selected by you, at the time of activation of your account.

- We dont believe in free services. If something is free, you will become the product & your data (personal & financial) is at risk and usually sold to 3rd parties to generate income.

SECURITY & PRIVACY

- Your security is our top priority; you access your account with a secure password, which is created & known only to you.

- We have strongest available browser encryption, with Bank-Level Security. We use 256-bit SSL encryption and securely store your data.

- Privacy Protection - We will never sell your personal information to a third party.

QUESTIONS

Got a question about your account? Were happy to help please send us a message through the App, or call us on +91 22 6741 3121, or an email to feedback@moneyfrog.in and well look into it.

DISCLAIMERS

- Moneyfrog Consultants Private Limited; is an AMFI registered - Mutual Fund Advisor (ARN-94798), based out of Mumbai, India.

- Investing in Mutual Funds involves Risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in Mutual Funds.

- Before investing, consider your investment objectives, read all scheme related documents carefully and Moneyfrogs charges. www.moneyfrog.in/disclosure

- All images and return figures shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not actual customer or model returns.

LIST OF TOP MUTUAL FUND COMPANIES

List of Mutual Fund companies, we are covering currently: Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund (Birla Sun Life), DSP Mutual Funds (DSP BlackRock), Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Franklin Mutual Fund (Franklin Templeton), HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Mutual Fund (ICICI Prudential), IDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund (Kotak Mahindra), L&T Mutual Fund, Mirae Mutual Fund (Mirae Asset), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund

