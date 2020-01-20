Wealth management made easy

Grow your wealth with Moneyfarm's unique blend of human guidance, customised investment portfolios and digital convenience.

We provide a unique combination of simple investment advice and discretionary management to help your money grow.

Whether you want to invest in a pension, stocks and shares ISA or general investment account, match with a portfolio that's built and managed for your investor profile and let Moneyfarm help you prepare for your future, today.

** Innovation of the Year, British Bank Awards 2018 **

Personal advice and support

Ongoing access to regulated digital investment advice and a qualified investment advisor. Our investment advisors help you refine your investment plans and provide guidance on choosing between our different products.

Investment portfolios tailored to your investment plans and managed by our team of experts

Our experienced team of investment managers combine different asset classes to build globally diversified investment portfolios. They also manage these for you, monitoring the markets daily, making strategic adjustments to optimise returns and protect against losses and rebalancing your investment portfolios to keep them aligned with your investment plans.

Proven investment strategy

Our investment strategy, based on nobel prize winning modern portfolio theory, has outperformed benchmarks since inception. It is designed to maximise returns for a given level of risk, whilst minimising the cost of investing.

High diversification

Long term strategic view.

Short term tactical adjustments.

ETFs as instruments to low management fees.

Transparency and convenience, making it easy for you to stay in control

You just need to fill in a short questionnaire, decide how you want to invest and when - we handle the rest and keep you informed so you can stay engaged, or just check in from time to time. You can make deposits and withdrawals, transfer existing ISAs or pensions, view your investment performance, dig deeper into the drivers of performance, and stay on top of their fees - 24/7, online or via our mobile app.

Simple and low pricing - with no hidden costs

We know that the cost of investing can be confusing and that fees eat into investment returns. This is why we continuously strive to keep our fees and costs simple and low. You pay a single management fee on your whole account, which decreases as you invest more. There are no hidden costs for trading, exiting, transfers or drawdown.

Your capital is at risk. Investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you originally invested. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority