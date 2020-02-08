If you are looking for the best fast credits and personal payday loans for money in advance, this finance app is for you. If you are looking for the best loan calculator, too.

This is Money, Loans and Fast Personal Credits, a very simple and free app for Android devices whose goal is to discover and download the best apps for fast loans and personal credits. Our complete comparator and recommender of apps for immediate personal loans and mini-credits allows you to compare the entire available offer, and then ask for the best option. You can also use our calculator to calculate how much you will have to pay to return the advance. There are options without interest or guarantees, but read the fine print well before applying online.

Our online credit calculator will tell you immediately what interest you should pay to take it into account in your personal finances.

FEATURES OF THE APP

Precise loan calculator and test to check if you need a credit, or not.

We update the app frequently, both in terms of functionality and content.

Countries: USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Italy, Mexico, Spain, India and more.

100% FREE application. But this does not mean that the loans are free... Find out about the interests before requesting money.

Sometimes, saving is not as easy as we would like and it is possible that we have sometimes found ourselves in the situation of having to ask for quick money in order to face unforeseen payments. Therefore, it is always good to know all the possible options, some without interest.

DISCLAIMER: It is not possible to request urgent credits or immediate payday loans from this personal finance app. This app simply compares the best applications to ask for quick money. This type of advances is associated with the payment of high interest rates, so we strongly recommend 100% information before hiring. The fine print is very important.

