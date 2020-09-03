A simple and easy-to-use money manager App.

Daily income and expense recorder, budget planner, and balance calculator.

Automatic generation of money statistics charts and clear money trends.

Rapid operation, 3 seconds to enter one record.

====== Main Features ======

Money Manager

Income and expense recorder, good expense tracker.

Budget Planner

You can set the budget line of each month in this budget app.

Balance Calculator

The balance can be calculated and displayed automatically.

Money Statistics Chart

Money statistics charts and reports can be generated automatically, and you can view the trend of expenses, incomes, balances and budgets by defining the dates yourself.

Detailed Classification

You can add, delete or rename the categories in the Money Manager.

Edit Records

You can view or edit previous records in the Money Manager.

Data Backup and Recovery

You can backup the data to Google Drive or recover the data to the device.

Switch colors

You can select different display colors for the Money Manager.

Small

Small occupancy in memory, power saving.

You can use the Money Manager completely for free (with adds).

Or pay for the Money Manager to upgrade to VIP (no adds).

If you like the Money Manager Expense Tracker & Budget App, please grade us, Thank you!